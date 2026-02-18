Water supply to several areas in Colombo disrupted due to pipeline breakdown

Water supply to several areas in and around Colombo has been disrupted today (18) following a sudden breakdown in the main transmission pipeline from Ambatale to Dehiwala, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced.

Accordingly, the supply of water has been disrupted in Moratuwa, Rawathawatta, Soysapura, Ratmalana, Dehiwala, Mount Lavinia, Wellawatte, Pamankada, Mulleriyawa and Kolonnawa.

Meanwhile, the supply of water for residents of Battaramulla will be at low-pressure, due to the sudden breakdown, the Water Board stated.