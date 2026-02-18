Low pressure system persists in Bay of Bengal; 128 mm rainfall in Batticaloa

Low pressure system persists in Bay of Bengal; 128 mm rainfall in Batticaloa

February 18, 2026   11:21 am

The highest rainfall of 128.9 mm was recorded from Batticaloa yesterday (17), the Department of Meteorology stated.

Meanwhile, the lowest temperature of 13.4°C was reported from Nuwara Eliya.

The Met. Department noted that a low-pressure area continues to persist over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal, southeast of Sri Lanka. Accordingly, the general public has been urged to remain attentive to future forecasts and advisories issued by the Meteorology Department.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers are expected at times in sea areas off the coast from Galle to Hambantota and extending to Trincomalee via Batticaloa.
In other sea areas around the island, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places during the evening or night.

Wind speeds could increase up to 50 kmph at times in sea areas off the coast from Kalutara to Puttalam and Mannar, as well as from Matara to Hambantota and Pottuvil.

Sea areas off these coastal regions may be rough at times, while other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough. During thundershowers, temporary strong gusty winds may occur, and sea conditions could become very rough temporarily, the Met. Department added.

