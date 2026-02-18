Akuregoda murder suspects deleted phone data after shooting  Police

The suspects arrested in connection with the Akuregoda double murder had deleted data from their mobile phones following the crime, police stated.

Meanwhile, the three suspects arrested over the fatal shooting of a lawyer and his wife in Akuregoda are scheduled to be produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today (18).

The victims were shot dead last Friday (13) in Thalangama, Akuregoda. Following the incident, 12 police teams were appointed on the instructions of the Inspector General of Police to conduct investigations.

During investigations, officers of the Western Province South Crime Range arrested two brothers in Kottawa on Monday (16) for allegedly transporting the firearms used in the murder.

They were produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court yesterday (17).

Court granted police permission to detain the suspects for questioning until today.

Meanwhile, based on information revealed during interrogations, police last afternoon arrested a suspect known as “Dila” in Polgasowita.

Investigations have uncovered that the two brothers had transported the firearms on the instructions of the suspect “Dila,” who was also allegedly involved in the operation, according to police.