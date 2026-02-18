Quasi judge arrested over Rs. 5,000 bribery allegation

A Quasi Judge attached to the Koralaipattu (Central) Quasi Court in Valaichchenai has been arrested on allegations of accepting a bribe of Rs. 5,000.

The arrest was made yesterday (17), according to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The Commission stated that the arrest followed a complaint lodged by a resident of Oddamavadi.

According to reports, the complainant’s legally wedded wife had filed a maintenance case seeking child support payments. As the complainant had failed to make the required payments, the Magistrate’s Court had issued an open warrant against him.

It is alleged that the suspect demanded and accepted Rs. 5,000 as a bribe to provide a certified copy of the case report related to the maintenance case, which was required to have the open warrant cancelled.

The suspect was arrested at the Quasi Court office located in Valaichchenai 05, and is scheduled to be produced before the Valaichchenai Magistrate’s Court.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption.