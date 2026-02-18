Quasi judge arrested over Rs. 5,000 bribery allegation

Quasi judge arrested over Rs. 5,000 bribery allegation

February 18, 2026   01:43 pm

A Quasi Judge attached to the Koralaipattu (Central) Quasi Court in Valaichchenai has been arrested on allegations of accepting a bribe of Rs. 5,000.

The arrest was made yesterday (17), according to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The Commission stated that the arrest followed a complaint lodged by a resident of Oddamavadi.

According to reports, the complainant’s legally wedded wife had filed a maintenance case seeking child support payments. As the complainant had failed to make the required payments, the Magistrate’s Court had issued an open warrant against him.

It is alleged that the suspect demanded and accepted Rs. 5,000 as a bribe to provide a certified copy of the case report related to the maintenance case, which was required to have the open warrant cancelled.

The suspect was arrested at the Quasi Court office located in Valaichchenai 05, and is scheduled to be produced before the Valaichchenai Magistrate’s Court.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Racist and extremist groups are attempting to regain power - Minister Lal Kantha (English)

Racist and extremist groups are attempting to regain power - Minister Lal Kantha (English)

Police obtain detention order to question two brothers arrested over Akuregoda double murder (English)

Police obtain detention order to question two brothers arrested over Akuregoda double murder (English)

Cabinet approves resolution to secure US$ 400 million from World Bank to support ongoing reforms (English)

Cabinet approves resolution to secure US$ 400 million from World Bank to support ongoing reforms (English)

''We are with you'' - IMF Chief tells residents after visiting cyclone-affected areas (English)

''We are with you'' - IMF Chief tells residents after visiting cyclone-affected areas (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

2025 O/L Exam to begin tomorrow at 3,545 centres across Sri Lanka (English)

2025 O/L Exam to begin tomorrow at 3,545 centres across Sri Lanka (English)

Late Prof. Tissa Vitharana laid to rest amidst tributes from all factions of the political sphere (English)

Late Prof. Tissa Vitharana laid to rest amidst tributes from all factions of the political sphere (English)