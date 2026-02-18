Weather advisory issued for heavy rainfall in several areas

An ‘Amber’ advisory has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for heavy rain in the Uva Province and Polonnaruwa, Batticaloa, Ampara, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

The advisory issued at 1.00 p.m. today (18) will be in effect until 01.00 p.m. tomorrow (19).

Accordingly, heavy rainfalls above 100 mm are likely at some places in the Uva Province and Polonnaruwa, Batticaloa, Ampara, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Therefore, the general public has been advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning during thundershowers.