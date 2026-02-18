Saman Ekanayake granted bail

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake has been granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, said Ada Derana reporter.

Accordingly, Colombo Fort Magistrate Isuru Neththikumara ordered Saman Ekanayake be released on two surety bails amounting to Rs. 2 million each.

The bail request was by President’s Counsel Kalinga Indatissa on behalf of Saman Ekanayake.

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake was arrested and remanded in relation to the case filed over the alleged misuse of public funds involving former President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The case was filed based on a complaint against former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, alleging the misappropriation of more than Rs. 16.2 million in public funds. It is alleged that the funds were used to finance a private foreign visit to attend his wife’s graduation ceremony in the United Kingdom (UK) in 2023.

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe was also arrested in relation to the case but subsequently released on bail by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.