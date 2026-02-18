Saman Ekanayake granted bail

Saman Ekanayake granted bail

February 18, 2026   02:30 pm

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake has been granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, said Ada Derana reporter.

Accordingly, Colombo Fort Magistrate Isuru Neththikumara ordered Saman Ekanayake be released on two surety bails amounting to Rs. 2 million each.

The bail request was by President’s Counsel Kalinga Indatissa on behalf of Saman Ekanayake.

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake was arrested and remanded in relation to the case filed over the alleged misuse of public funds involving former President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The case was filed based on a complaint against former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, alleging the misappropriation of more than Rs. 16.2 million in public funds. It is alleged that the funds were used to finance a private foreign visit to attend his wife’s graduation ceremony in the United Kingdom (UK) in 2023.

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe was also arrested in relation to the case but subsequently released on bail by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Racist and extremist groups are attempting to regain power - Minister Lal Kantha (English)

Racist and extremist groups are attempting to regain power - Minister Lal Kantha (English)

Police obtain detention order to question two brothers arrested over Akuregoda double murder (English)

Police obtain detention order to question two brothers arrested over Akuregoda double murder (English)

Cabinet approves resolution to secure US$ 400 million from World Bank to support ongoing reforms (English)

Cabinet approves resolution to secure US$ 400 million from World Bank to support ongoing reforms (English)

''We are with you'' - IMF Chief tells residents after visiting cyclone-affected areas (English)

''We are with you'' - IMF Chief tells residents after visiting cyclone-affected areas (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

2025 O/L Exam to begin tomorrow at 3,545 centres across Sri Lanka (English)

2025 O/L Exam to begin tomorrow at 3,545 centres across Sri Lanka (English)

Late Prof. Tissa Vitharana laid to rest amidst tributes from all factions of the political sphere (English)

Late Prof. Tissa Vitharana laid to rest amidst tributes from all factions of the political sphere (English)