Two brothers arrested over Akuregoda double murder remanded

The two brothers arrested in connection with the shooting and killing of a lawyer and his wife in Akuregoda have been remanded until March 04 by the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today (18).

The order was issued after the two suspects were produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today (18).

Additionally, the court has granted permission to detain and interrogate a third suspect, who was arrested yesterday, for a period of 72 hours.

The incident occurred last Friday (13), when a lawyer and his wife were shot and killed in the parking area of a supermarket in Thalangama, Akuregoda.

Following the incident, acting on the instructions of the Sri Lanka Police, 12 police teams were deployed to conduct investigations.

Based on preliminary investigations, police stated that the two brothers—suspected of transporting the firearms used by the assailants—were arrested on February 16 in Kottawa by the Western Province South Crimes Range.