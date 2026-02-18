Advisory for low-pressure area to the south-east of Sri Lanka

The Department of Meteorology has issued an ‘Amber‘advisory for multi-day boats fishermen and naval community regarding the low-pressure area in the Southwest Bay of Bengal to the south-east of Sri Lanka.

The Meteorology Department said the low-pressure area continues to persist over the Southwest Bay of Bengal to the south-east of Sri Lanka.

Due to its influence, heavy showers or thundershowers, accompanied by strong winds about 50-60 kmph, and rough or very rough seas can be expected in these sea areas.

The Meteorology Department said it is constantly monitoring the behavior of the system.

Accordingly, the Department has urged the naval and fishing communities to remain vigilant and closely follow future weather forecasts and bulletins issued in this regard.

It further said that based on today’s data, there is a probability of cyclogenesis (formation of depression) during the next 168 hours.