Sri Lankan Muslims to begin Ramadan fasting tomorrow

Muslims in Sri Lanka will begin their Ramadan fasting at dawn on Thursday (19), after the crescent for the month of Ramadan was sighted in the country, this evening (18), the Colombo Grand Mosque confirmed.

It said that the crescent of the month of Ramadan was sighted today (18) as per the reports of the Hilaal subcommittees appointed around the country.

Accordingly, the ACJU Hilaal Division, the Colombo Grand Mosque and the Department of Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs unanimously declared that the first day of Ramadan is on February 19, 2026.

Muslims all over the world will observe a month of fasting and prayers during Ramadan to commemorate the time when the Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammed on the night of “Laylat Al Qadr”.

Fasting during Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is considered to be one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

