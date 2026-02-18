Inaugural Sri Lanka-Belgium Political Consultations emphasise strengthening bilateral relations

The inaugural round of Sri Lanka-Belgium Political Consultations was successfully held in Brussels, marking an important milestone in the longstanding relationship between the two countries.

The discussions held yesterday (17) reflected the shared commitment of both governments to strengthen bilateral cooperation, expand dialogue, and explore new partnerships, according to the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.

The two countries signed the agreement to hold political consultations in December 2017, the statement said.

The Sri Lankan delegation was led by Sugeeshwara Gunaratna, Director-General of the Europe & North America Division while the Belgian delegation was led by Birgit Stevens, Director-General, Bilateral Affairs of the Asia and Oceania Division.

Both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the bilateral relations, including political engagement, high-level visits, trade, investment and tourism, defence and maritime security cooperation, scientific and cultural cooperation, disaster prevention and climate resilience, green transition and collaboration within multilateral fora.

The discussion also focused on the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2028.

Sri Lanka reaffirmed its interest in strengthening economic ties, with particular emphasis on trade, tourism, and opportunities for investment in sectors such as green energy, pharmaceuticals, ICTs, ports and logistics.

The two delegations also discussed ongoing cooperation within the European Union (EU), including Sri Lanka’s engagement under the EU GSP+ scheme, debt restructuring and the reforms being done under the guidance of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) towards economic recovery, the statement said.

Belgium welcomed Sri Lanka’s efforts towards economic recovery and institutional reforms, while Sri Lanka expressed appreciation for Belgium’s support within the EU and other international platforms. Sri Lanka sought Belgian support for the rebuilding phase following the recent cyclone Ditwah.

While underscoring the importance of constructive engagement and continued progress, Sri Lanka briefed on efforts towards enhancing good governance, national reconciliation and upholding rule of law. Regional and global developments were also discussed, with both countries reiterating their commitment to uphold multilateralism, respect for the UN Charter and international law.

The consultations highlighted shared priorities in areas such as climate action, ocean governance, maritime security, as well as possible support for each other’s candidacies within the UN.

Both sides agreed to continue the Political Consultations on a regular basis, recognizing their value in advancing a modern, dynamic partnership. The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to further strengthen ties between Sri Lanka and Belgium.

The Sri Lanka delegation comprised of Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Belgium, Luxembourg and the EU, Chandana Weerasena, and senior officials of the Sri Lanka Embassy in Brussels, it added.

The Belgian delegation comprised of William Asselborn, Director for the Asia & Oceania Department and senior officials at the Federal Public Service Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation.