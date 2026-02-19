President to address AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi today

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to address the ‘AI Impact Summit 2026’ in Delhi today.

President Dissanayake, who departed Sri Lanka to attend the AI Impact Summit at the special invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, landed in New Delhi on Tuesday (17).

President Dissanayake was warmly received at the airport by Minister of State Shri Raj Bhushan Choudhary and other officials.

The Global AI Impact Summit is the first summit of its kind to be hosted in the Global South. At a time when emerging technologies are reshaping economies and societies, Sri Lanka’s participation reflects the depth and priority of the India-Sri Lanka partnership, and the shared commitment to ensuring innovation remains inclusive, responsible and people-centred, the Sri Lankan High Commission in India said in a statement.

Building on the President’s landmark State Visit in December 2024 and the joint vision “Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future,” Sri Lanka and India have sustained momentum across connectivity, economic engagement, digital cooperation, capacity building and people-to-people ties, the statement noted.

The Global AI Impact Summit brings together global leaders, policymakers, technology companies, innovators, and experts to showcase and deliberate on the transformative potential of AI across governance, innovation, and sustainable development.

The AI Impact Summit which kicked off on Monday in New Delhi with the attendance of world leaders from across 20 countries will conclude tomorrow (20).

Meanwhile, during the visit to India, President Dissanayake is also expected to hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders.