President Anura Kumara meets Indian PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi yesterday (19).

President Dissanayake is currently is New Delhi to attend the ‘AI Impact Summit 2026’.

Meanwhile, the President is scheduled to address the ‘AI Impact Summit 2026’ today.

President Dissanayake, who departed Sri Lanka to attend the AI Impact Summit at the special invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, landed in New Delhi on Tuesday (17).