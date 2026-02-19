Defence Ministry reaffirms commitment to welfare of veterans

February 19, 2026   07:02 am

The Ministry of Defence has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the ensuring welfare of veterans during its Public Day program, held at the Ministry premises.

The event took place under the patronage of the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd).

This initiative provides a vital platform for former service members as well as the families of fallen service personnel, directly to present their grievances and seek redress, the Ministry said in a statement. Defence Secretary Thuyacontha personally engaged with attendees, issuing immediate directives to ministry officials to expedite the resolution of pending administrative matters, promptly implement welfare programs for the families of fallen service personnel and to enhance the overall quality of life for them, the statement noted.

The Defence Secretary emphasized that these efforts are not merely administrative responsibilities but a moral obligation to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country’s sovereignty.

These sessions form part of the Ministry’s ongoing mission to recognize the service and sacrifice of the veteran community through direct, transparent, and meaningful action, according to the Defence Ministry.

