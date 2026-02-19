Traffic restrictions near Premadasa stadium from noon

Police will implement a special security program and traffic plan in view of the Sri Lanka–Zimbabwe T20 World Cup encounter to be held at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo this afternoon.

The game is scheduled to get underway at 3:00 p.m.

Speaking at a special media briefing held in Colombo, Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Traffic Control and Road Safety, W.P.J. Senadheera provided clarification regarding the arrangements.

He stated that since the stadium gates will be opened at noon, there will be no issues if spectators arrive at that time.

“We especially request spectators to come from noon onwards, as we expect to open the gates at that time. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. The gates will open at noon. If you arrive at that time, it will prevent congestion and also make it easier for us to carry out our duties.

“For the Sri Lanka–Zimbabwe match as well, the same special security program and traffic plan that were implemented during the India–Pakistan match will be in effect.

“There are certain roads where vehicle parking will not be permitted. From noon onwards, we will not allow vehicles to be parked on those roads.”