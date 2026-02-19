Traffic restrictions near Premadasa stadium from noon

Traffic restrictions near Premadasa stadium from noon

February 19, 2026   08:04 am

Police will implement a special security program and traffic plan in view of the Sri Lanka–Zimbabwe T20 World Cup encounter to be held at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo this afternoon.

The game is scheduled to get underway at 3:00 p.m.

Speaking at a special media briefing held in Colombo, Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Traffic Control and Road Safety, W.P.J. Senadheera provided clarification regarding the arrangements.

He stated that since the stadium gates will be opened at noon, there will be no issues if spectators arrive at that time.

“We especially request spectators to come from noon onwards, as we expect to open the gates at that time. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. The gates will open at noon. If you arrive at that time, it will prevent congestion and also make it easier for us to carry out our duties.

“For the Sri Lanka–Zimbabwe match as well, the same special security program and traffic plan that were implemented during the India–Pakistan match will be in effect.

“There are certain roads where vehicle parking will not be permitted. From noon onwards, we will not allow vehicles to be parked on those roads.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

IMF chief meets PM Harini; Commends efforts to stabilise economy (English)

IMF chief meets PM Harini; Commends efforts to stabilise economy (English)

IMF chief meets PM Harini; Commends efforts to stabilise economy (English)

President Anura Kumara holds talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Delhi (English)

President Anura Kumara holds talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Delhi (English)

Thalatha Athukorala claims govt. refuses to take accountability for security failure (English)

Thalatha Athukorala claims govt. refuses to take accountability for security failure (English)

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake granted bail (English)

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake granted bail (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Racist and extremist groups are attempting to regain power - Minister Lal Kantha (English)

Racist and extremist groups are attempting to regain power - Minister Lal Kantha (English)

Police obtain detention order to question two brothers arrested over Akuregoda double murder (English)

Police obtain detention order to question two brothers arrested over Akuregoda double murder (English)