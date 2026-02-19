Public Security Minister hands over Rs. 556 million worth of technical equipment to police

A stock of essential technical equipment worth Rs. 556 million has been provided to the Police Department by the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala.

The Public Security Minister symbolically handed over the relevant equipment to the Inspector General of Police, Priyantha Weerasooriya, at the Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs premises, according to the Police Media Division.

It is stated that this is the largest allocation of funds spent in recent history to provide equipment to the Police Department.

Accordingly, the items handed over to Police include 1,718 computers worth Rs. 365 million, 575 photocopy machines worth Rs. 129 million, speed detection devices worth Rs. 45 million, and 1,750 UPS units worth Rs. 17 million.

The initiative aims to further strengthen law and public safety by providing the Police Department with the necessary technical and physical resources, thereby enabling them to deliver a more efficient service to the public and facilitating the duties of police officers.