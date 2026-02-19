UK Deputy PM David Lammy concludes official visit to Sri Lanka

February 19, 2026   09:03 am

The Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, David Lammy, has concluded his official visit to Sri Lanka yesterday (18).

During the visit, the Deputy Prime Minister met with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and reaffirmed the UK’s special and enduring ties with Sri Lanka, describing the relationship built over many decades as one of close partnership.

During the meeting between President Dissanayake and Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, discussions focused on economic cooperation, reconciliation, humanitarian priorities, and Sri Lanka’s engagement with the Global Charter on Children’s Care Reform, a global effort to strengthen family-based care and protect children.

The Charter seeks to strengthen families, prevent unnecessary separation, ensure safe family-based care, and end the institutionalization of children worldwide.

Deputy Prime Minister Lammy also met with Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa during his visit.

Tamil political leaders and civil society representatives met with UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, reaffirming that the UK remains committed to supporting meaningful reconciliation, transitional justice, and a peaceful future for all Sri Lankans.

He further pledged continued support for Sri Lanka’s economic stabilisation, reform efforts, reconciliation, and people-centred development initiatives.

Meanwhile, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) pertaining to the visit of UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy to Sri Lanka, the British High Commission in Colombo stated, ‘‘From advancing the Global Charter on Children’s Care Reform to political dialogue, the visit signalled Sri Lanka’s importance to the UK."

 

