Sufficient stocks of LP gas secured; no need for panic buying - Litro

Litro Gas Lanka Limited has issued a special statement is to address recent concerns regarding a temporary shortage of LP gas cylinders in the market, and to assure the public that sufficient stocks have been secured and that there is no need for panic buying.

The state-owned importer and supplier of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Sri Lanka clarified that the temporary supply constraint was caused by an “unexpected surge in market demand” for Litro Gas, combined with two days’ gas supply interruption on February 14, 2026.

Accordingly, the Chairman of Litro Gas Lanka Limited, Channa Gunawardana, detailed that the company has taken immediate measures to restore normal distribution.

He revealed that they have already issued 284,000 domestic refill cylinders on February 17 and 18 while a further 351,000 domestic refill cylinders will be issued from today to Saturday (21).

The company said that it has already placed orders for adequate stocks as needed, with three shipments scheduled to arrive before the end of this month to further stabilize supply.

“Therefore, there will not be any shortage of gas in the future,” the statement added.