Sufficient stocks of LP gas secured; no need for panic buying - Litro

Sufficient stocks of LP gas secured; no need for panic buying - Litro

February 19, 2026   12:31 pm

Litro Gas Lanka Limited has issued a special statement is to address recent concerns regarding a temporary shortage of LP gas cylinders in the market, and to assure the public that sufficient stocks have been secured and that there is no need for panic buying. 

The state-owned importer and supplier of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Sri Lanka clarified that the temporary supply constraint was caused by an “unexpected surge in market demand” for Litro Gas, combined with two days’ gas supply interruption on February 14, 2026. 

Accordingly, the Chairman of Litro Gas Lanka Limited, Channa Gunawardana, detailed that the company has taken immediate measures to restore normal distribution. 

He revealed that they have already issued 284,000 domestic refill cylinders on February 17 and 18 while a further 351,000 domestic refill cylinders will be issued from today to Saturday (21). 

The company said that it has already placed orders for adequate stocks as needed, with three shipments scheduled to arrive before the end of this month to further stabilize supply. 

“Therefore, there will not be any shortage of gas in the future,” the statement added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

IMF chief meets PM Harini; Commends efforts to stabilise economy (English)

IMF chief meets PM Harini; Commends efforts to stabilise economy (English)

President Anura Kumara holds talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Delhi (English)

President Anura Kumara holds talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Delhi (English)

Thalatha Athukorala claims govt. refuses to take accountability for security failure (English)

Thalatha Athukorala claims govt. refuses to take accountability for security failure (English)

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake granted bail (English)

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake granted bail (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Racist and extremist groups are attempting to regain power - Minister Lal Kantha (English)

Racist and extremist groups are attempting to regain power - Minister Lal Kantha (English)