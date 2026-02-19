A UK police force has arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

British police said on Thursday a man in his sixties had been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in ⁠public office, adding ⁠that they would not be naming the man “as ⁠per national guidance.”

BBC TV reported earlier that police had arrested King Charles’ younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — aged 66 — on suspicion ⁠of ⁠misconduct in public office over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

The Thames Valley Police, an agency that covers areas west of London, including Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home, had it was “assessing” reports that the former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, sent trade reports to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2010.

The police force did not name Mountbatten-Windsor, as is normal under U.K. law. But when asked if he had been arrested, the force pointed to a statement saying that they had arrested a man in his sixties.

“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office,’’ the statement said. “It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

The BBC reported that police were seen outside Mountbatten-Windsor’s home in Sandringham, and that police were also seen searching addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk in connection with the arrest.

King Charles III formally stripped his brother Andrew of the title of prince in the fall of 2025 after it was revealed he had close personal and business ties with Epstein. The king also formally removed the title Duke of York.



