CID probes 8 bank accounts linked to female lawyer remanded over Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court that it is investigating eight bank accounts opened using forged documents allegedly by Attorney-at-Law Thamara Abeyratne, who was remanded in connection with the ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’ murder case.

This information was revealed when the relevant plaint was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama today (19).

Police stated in court that details regarding the relevant bank accounts emerged during ongoing investigations into the female lawyer.

They further stated that information has been uncovered indicating that these bank accounts were opened using a fake National Identity Card (NIC).

The CID also informed the court that a large sum of money has allegedly been transferred through these accounts, and further investigations are being conducted into the matter, according to Ada Derana reporter.

Taking into consideration the facts presented, the Magistrate ordered the CID to continue investigations into the bank accounts and report the progress to the court.