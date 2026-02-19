CID probes 8 bank accounts linked to female lawyer remanded over Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder

CID probes 8 bank accounts linked to female lawyer remanded over Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder

February 19, 2026   05:51 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court that it is investigating eight bank accounts opened using forged documents allegedly by Attorney-at-Law Thamara Abeyratne, who was remanded in connection with the ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’ murder case.

This information was revealed when the relevant plaint was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama today (19).

Police stated in court that details regarding the relevant bank accounts emerged during ongoing investigations into the female lawyer. 

They further stated that information has been uncovered indicating that these bank accounts were opened using a fake National Identity Card (NIC).

The CID also informed the court that a large sum of money has allegedly been transferred through these accounts, and further investigations are being conducted into the matter, according to Ada Derana reporter.

Taking into consideration the facts presented, the Magistrate ordered the CID to continue investigations into the bank accounts and report the progress to the court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

IMF chief meets PM Harini; Commends efforts to stabilise economy (English)

IMF chief meets PM Harini; Commends efforts to stabilise economy (English)

President Anura Kumara holds talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Delhi (English)

President Anura Kumara holds talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Delhi (English)

Thalatha Athukorala claims govt. refuses to take accountability for security failure (English)

Thalatha Athukorala claims govt. refuses to take accountability for security failure (English)

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake granted bail (English)

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake granted bail (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Racist and extremist groups are attempting to regain power - Minister Lal Kantha (English)

Racist and extremist groups are attempting to regain power - Minister Lal Kantha (English)