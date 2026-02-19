LAUGFS Gas issues clarification, assures uninterrupted supply

LAUGFS Gas issues clarification, assures uninterrupted supply

February 19, 2026   05:55 pm

LAUGFS Gas PLC, one of the largest supplier of LP Gas in Sri Lanka, today issued statement to address recent concerns regarding the temporary shortage of its LP Gas cylinders in the market and to assure the public that necessary measures have been taken to ensure continued supply. 

It said the current supply constraint has arisen due to an operational limitation affecting the use of the company’s 30,000 metric ton LPG import terminal at Hambantota, which has temporarily impacted their regular import logistics. 

“We are actively coordinating with the relevant Government authorities to expedite the release and operational clearance of the terminal at the earliest possible time,” the Chief Executive Officer of LAUGFS Gas PLC said. 

In the interim, arrangements have been made with international suppliers to reroute LPG shipments directly to the Colombo Port in order to meet domestic demand, the company said. 

Stocks have been secured, and distribution mechanisms have been adjusted to ensure continued market supply, it said while assuring the public that all necessary arrangements are in place to maintain uninterrupted LPG supplies.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

IMF chief meets PM Harini; Commends efforts to stabilise economy (English)

IMF chief meets PM Harini; Commends efforts to stabilise economy (English)

President Anura Kumara holds talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Delhi (English)

President Anura Kumara holds talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Delhi (English)

Thalatha Athukorala claims govt. refuses to take accountability for security failure (English)

Thalatha Athukorala claims govt. refuses to take accountability for security failure (English)

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake granted bail (English)

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake granted bail (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Racist and extremist groups are attempting to regain power - Minister Lal Kantha (English)

Racist and extremist groups are attempting to regain power - Minister Lal Kantha (English)