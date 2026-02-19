LAUGFS Gas issues clarification, assures uninterrupted supply

LAUGFS Gas PLC, one of the largest supplier of LP Gas in Sri Lanka, today issued statement to address recent concerns regarding the temporary shortage of its LP Gas cylinders in the market and to assure the public that necessary measures have been taken to ensure continued supply.

It said the current supply constraint has arisen due to an operational limitation affecting the use of the company’s 30,000 metric ton LPG import terminal at Hambantota, which has temporarily impacted their regular import logistics.

“We are actively coordinating with the relevant Government authorities to expedite the release and operational clearance of the terminal at the earliest possible time,” the Chief Executive Officer of LAUGFS Gas PLC said.

In the interim, arrangements have been made with international suppliers to reroute LPG shipments directly to the Colombo Port in order to meet domestic demand, the company said.

Stocks have been secured, and distribution mechanisms have been adjusted to ensure continued market supply, it said while assuring the public that all necessary arrangements are in place to maintain uninterrupted LPG supplies.