Fire breaks out in Sri Pada Reserve posing threat to biodiversity

February 19, 2026   07:45 pm

A forest fire has reportedly broken out today (19) on a mountain range within the Sri Pada Reserve located in front of the Sri Pada peak.

Although the exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined, reports indicate that it is spreading rapidly due to severe dry weather conditions and strong winds affecting the area.

The Sri Pada Reserve is a highly sensitive environmental zone home to a vast number of animal and plant species and known for its exceptionally high biodiversity.

Environmentalists warn that this valuable ecosystem and its biodiversity are facing a serious threat under the current situation. 

Since the fire erupted on a difficult to reach part of the mountain region, no team has so far been able to reach the location to extinguish the blaze, Ada Derana reporter said.

