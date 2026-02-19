The Commander of the United States Pacific Fleet, Admiral Stephen T. Koehler, has met with Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha, at the Ministry of Defence today (19).

During the meeting, the two sides discussed expanding practical cooperation and strengthening maritime security to support stability across the Indo-Pacific, the US Embassy in Sri Lanka posted on ‘X’.

Attention was also drawn to the evolving security landscape in the Indian Ocean Region, with both parties acknowledging the need for closer cooperation to address emerging maritime challenges, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

Both parties emphasized enhancing joint efforts in maritime domain awareness, improving information sharing, and strengthening coordination to respond to natural disasters and humanitarian contingencies.

The U.S. delegation reaffirmed its continued support for Sri Lanka in countering transnational threats, including illicit trafficking and other non-traditional security concerns, the statement said.

The discussions also reviewed ongoing engagement between the U.S. and Sri Lankan armed forces through training exchanges and joint activities.

The Defence Secretary expressed his sincere appreciation to the Government of the United States for its longstanding assistance and generous donations to Sri Lanka.

He specifically acknowledged the provision of TH-57 Sea Ranger 10 helicopters, the B-Type Reliance Class 210-foot Cutter, and humanitarian assistance during the cyclone Ditwah.

He further expressed gratitude for the continued support extended through various disaster relief and humanitarian assistance initiatives to Sri Lanka, it added.

Officials from the United States Embassy in Sri Lanka, including the Defence Attaché, Lieutenant Colonel Matthew House, were also present at the discussion.