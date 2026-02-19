King Charles says law must take its course after Andrew arrest

Britain’s King Charles III said Thursday “the law must take its course” after police arrested his brother, the former prince Andrew, on suspicion of misconduct when he was a trade envoy.

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities,” Charles said in a rare personally signed statement.

“In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation,” he noted, before adding, “let me state clearly: the law must take its course”.

“As the process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all,” concluded the statement.

