President Anura Kumara meets Brazilian President Lula in Delhi

A bilateral discussion between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Brazilian President Lula da Silva was held this afternoon (19), according to the President’s Media Division.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the AI Impact 2026 Summit, currently being held in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, during the AI Impact 2026 Summit in New Delhi, President Dissanayake also held interactiona with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, and President of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini.