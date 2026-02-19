A bilateral discussion between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was held this afternoon (19).

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the AI Impact 2026 Summit in New Delhi, according to the President’s Media Division.

Meanwhile, President Dissanayake has also engaged in discussions with Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay this afternoon (19), on the sidelines of the AI Impact 2026 Summit in New Delhi.