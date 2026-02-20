Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

February 20, 2026   06:26 am

Showers will occur at times in the Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces today (20), the Department of Meteorology stated. 

Fairly heavy rainfalls about 75 mm are likely at some places in the Eastern Province and in Matale, Badulla, Mullaitivu and Polonnaruwa districts. 

Moreover, several spells of showers may occur in the Hambantota district.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere after 1.00 p.m. 

Fairly heavy rainfalls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Rathnapura, Galle, Matara and Nuwara-Eliya districts, the Met. Department added. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning. 

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershower

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's health officials warn of surge in rabies cases linked to cats (English)

Sri Lanka's health officials warn of surge in rabies cases linked to cats (English)

Sri Lanka's health officials warn of surge in rabies cases linked to cats (English)

New courts are set up to expedite court proceedings - Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara (English)

New courts are set up to expedite court proceedings - Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara (English)

AI infrastructure is next frontier of economic, cultural cooperation - President at AI summit in India (English)

AI infrastructure is next frontier of economic, cultural cooperation - President at AI summit in India (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

IMF chief meets PM Harini; Commends efforts to stabilise economy (English)

IMF chief meets PM Harini; Commends efforts to stabilise economy (English)

President Anura Kumara holds talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Delhi (English)

President Anura Kumara holds talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Delhi (English)

Thalatha Athukorala claims govt. refuses to take accountability for security failure (English)

Thalatha Athukorala claims govt. refuses to take accountability for security failure (English)

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake granted bail (English)

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake granted bail (English)