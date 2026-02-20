Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

Showers will occur at times in the Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces today (20), the Department of Meteorology stated.

Fairly heavy rainfalls about 75 mm are likely at some places in the Eastern Province and in Matale, Badulla, Mullaitivu and Polonnaruwa districts.

Moreover, several spells of showers may occur in the Hambantota district.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy rainfalls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Rathnapura, Galle, Matara and Nuwara-Eliya districts, the Met. Department added.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershower