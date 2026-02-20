Maha Sangha Conference to be held in Colombo today

Maha Sangha Conference to be held in Colombo today

February 20, 2026   07:36 am

A Maha Sangha Conference is scheduled to be held today (20) with the objective of educating the public regarding the alleged pressures currently being exerted on Buddhism and the Maha Sangha in the country.

The conference is scheduled to commence at 2.00 p.m. today at the All Ceylon Buddhist Congress (ACBC) Headquarters in Colombo.

Ven. Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero stated that the Sangha Conference was not organized to achieve any political objectives. 

The Thero further noted that the primary objective of the conference is to voice objection against the various pressures currently being exerted on Buddhist monks and to make the public aware of these concerns.

Meanwhile, a programme to collect signatures for a public petition requesting the President to take action against separatism and separatist forces began yesterday (19).

The signature collection campaign commenced at the Pepiliyana Sunethra Devi Pirivena premises, and the programme was led by Venerable Medagoda Abayathissa Thero, Venerable Induragare Dhammarathana Thero, and Venerable Malwane Chandarathana Thero, Ada Derana reporter said.

Members of over 60 national organizations participated in the event, including Gunadasa Amarasekara and Kalyananda Thiranagama.

The organizers stated that the public petition is scheduled to be handed over to the President in the coming days.

