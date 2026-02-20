Two arrested for aiding and abetting attempted murder in Kalutara

Two arrested for aiding and abetting attempted murder in Kalutara

February 20, 2026   08:30 am

The Kalutara Crimes Division has arrested two individuals in connection with aiding and abetting an attempted murder carried out by shooting.

Following the shooting incident reported to the Kalutara South Police Station, officers of the Kalutara Crimes Division launched an investigation, said police.

Accordingly, the two suspects were arrested last morning (19) for altering the color of the motorcycle used in the crime, transporting the firearm, and aiding and abetting the offense.

The arrested suspects, aged 18 and 27, have been identified as residents of Kalutara North and Bombuwala, police said.

Investigating officers seized several items found in the suspects’ possession, including dismantled motorcycle parts, materials used to change its color, a pair of forged license plates, and a fraudulent revenue license.

The Kalutara Crimes Division is conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's health officials warn of surge in rabies cases linked to cats (English)

Sri Lanka's health officials warn of surge in rabies cases linked to cats (English)

Sri Lanka's health officials warn of surge in rabies cases linked to cats (English)

New courts are set up to expedite court proceedings - Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara (English)

New courts are set up to expedite court proceedings - Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara (English)

AI infrastructure is next frontier of economic, cultural cooperation - President at AI summit in India (English)

AI infrastructure is next frontier of economic, cultural cooperation - President at AI summit in India (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

IMF chief meets PM Harini; Commends efforts to stabilise economy (English)

IMF chief meets PM Harini; Commends efforts to stabilise economy (English)

President Anura Kumara holds talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Delhi (English)

President Anura Kumara holds talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Delhi (English)

Thalatha Athukorala claims govt. refuses to take accountability for security failure (English)

Thalatha Athukorala claims govt. refuses to take accountability for security failure (English)

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake granted bail (English)

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake granted bail (English)