Two arrested for aiding and abetting attempted murder in Kalutara

The Kalutara Crimes Division has arrested two individuals in connection with aiding and abetting an attempted murder carried out by shooting.

Following the shooting incident reported to the Kalutara South Police Station, officers of the Kalutara Crimes Division launched an investigation, said police.

Accordingly, the two suspects were arrested last morning (19) for altering the color of the motorcycle used in the crime, transporting the firearm, and aiding and abetting the offense.

The arrested suspects, aged 18 and 27, have been identified as residents of Kalutara North and Bombuwala, police said.

Investigating officers seized several items found in the suspects’ possession, including dismantled motorcycle parts, materials used to change its color, a pair of forged license plates, and a fraudulent revenue license.

The Kalutara Crimes Division is conducting further investigations into the incident.