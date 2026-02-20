Maithree Wickremesinghe to appear before CID today?

February 20, 2026   08:34 am

Maithree Wickremesinghe, the wife of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, was notified to appear before the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today (20).

However, it has been reported that the FCID has been informed that she will be unable to appear as scheduled.

Although no specific reason for her absence has been officially recorded, it is stated that she is unable to attend due to health reasons.

The CID informed the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court on February 18 that notice had been issued to Maithree Wickremesinghe to appear before the FCID.

Accordingly, she had been scheduled to appear before the Financial Crimes Investigation Division of the CID today.

It is reported that Maithree Wickremesinghe has been summoned to provide a statement in connection with the ongoing investigation concerning former President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

