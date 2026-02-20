Three police officers suspended after female suspect escapes from custody

February 20, 2026   08:54 am

Two police sergeants and a female police constable have been suspended in connection with the escape of a female drug trafficking suspect who was in custody at the Mount Lavinia Police Station under a detention order.

Police stated that the suspended officers include the two sergeants who were on duty as the Night Officer-in-Charge and the Sub-Officer, as well as the female police constable assigned to guard the suspect.

The suspect had previously been arrested by officers attached to the Special Operations Unit based at the Moratuwa Police Special Task Force Camp.

According to police, she was apprehended on the main road at Attidiya, near Maliban Junction in Ratmalana, while in possession of 36,650 milligrams of heroin.

On February 16, while being detained under a detention order at the Mount Lavinia Police Station, the suspect requested permission to use the washroom. While being escorted by the female constable, she escaped from custody and fled on a motorcycle that had been parked on the road, police said.

However, a special police team re-arrested the suspect about eight hours later on the same day in the Kimbula-Ela area of Thalawathugoda.

