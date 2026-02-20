Landslide warnings issued for multiple areas in two districts

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued early landslide warnings for several areas in the Nuwara Eliya District and Badulla District.

Accordingly, the landslide warning issued by the NBRO at 8.00 a.m. today (20) will remain in effect for the next 24 hours.

Level 2 (Amber) warnings have been issued to residents in the following areas:

Nuwara Eliya District:

• Nildandahinna

• Walapane

Level 1 (Yellow) warnings have been issued to residents in the following areas:

Badulla District:

• Meegahakivula

• Kandaketiya

Nuwara Eliya District:

• Maturata

• Hanguranketha