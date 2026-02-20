Property worth over Rs. 30 mln frozen in Walasmulla over alleged illegal acquisition

Property worth over Rs. 30 mln frozen in Walasmulla over alleged illegal acquisition

February 20, 2026   09:55 am

The Illegal Assets Investigation Division has frozen property valued at over Rs. 30 million following allegations that it was acquired through illegal means.

The action follows an investigation into a complaint that the assets had been accumulated through drug trafficking and robbery.

The property in question belongs to a resident of the Walasmulla area, police said.

Accordingly, a 14.1-perch plot of land with a three-story house, valued at over Rs. 30 million and located in the Kadigamuwa area of Walasmulla, which was allegedly purchased in the name of a woman using illegally acquired funds, has been ordered to be frozen for a period of seven days from yesterday (19) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The Illegal Assets Investigation Division is conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's health officials warn of surge in rabies cases linked to cats (English)

Sri Lanka's health officials warn of surge in rabies cases linked to cats (English)

Sri Lanka's health officials warn of surge in rabies cases linked to cats (English)

New courts are set up to expedite court proceedings - Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara (English)

New courts are set up to expedite court proceedings - Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara (English)

AI infrastructure is next frontier of economic, cultural cooperation - President at AI summit in India (English)

AI infrastructure is next frontier of economic, cultural cooperation - President at AI summit in India (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

IMF chief meets PM Harini; Commends efforts to stabilise economy (English)

IMF chief meets PM Harini; Commends efforts to stabilise economy (English)

President Anura Kumara holds talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Delhi (English)

President Anura Kumara holds talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Delhi (English)

Thalatha Athukorala claims govt. refuses to take accountability for security failure (English)

Thalatha Athukorala claims govt. refuses to take accountability for security failure (English)

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake granted bail (English)

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake granted bail (English)