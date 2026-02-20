Property worth over Rs. 30 mln frozen in Walasmulla over alleged illegal acquisition

The Illegal Assets Investigation Division has frozen property valued at over Rs. 30 million following allegations that it was acquired through illegal means.

The action follows an investigation into a complaint that the assets had been accumulated through drug trafficking and robbery.

The property in question belongs to a resident of the Walasmulla area, police said.

Accordingly, a 14.1-perch plot of land with a three-story house, valued at over Rs. 30 million and located in the Kadigamuwa area of Walasmulla, which was allegedly purchased in the name of a woman using illegally acquired funds, has been ordered to be frozen for a period of seven days from yesterday (19) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The Illegal Assets Investigation Division is conducting further investigations into the incident.