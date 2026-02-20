Property worth over Rs. 30 mln frozen in Walasmulla over alleged illegal acquisition
February 20, 2026 09:55 am
The Illegal Assets Investigation Division has frozen property valued at over Rs. 30 million following allegations that it was acquired through illegal means.
The action follows an investigation into a complaint that the assets had been accumulated through drug trafficking and robbery.
The property in question belongs to a resident of the Walasmulla area, police said.
Accordingly, a 14.1-perch plot of land with a three-story house, valued at over Rs. 30 million and located in the Kadigamuwa area of Walasmulla, which was allegedly purchased in the name of a woman using illegally acquired funds, has been ordered to be frozen for a period of seven days from yesterday (19) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
The Illegal Assets Investigation Division is conducting further investigations into the incident.