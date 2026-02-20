11-member parliamentary select committee appointed to review PC electoral system

11-member parliamentary select committee appointed to review PC electoral system

February 20, 2026   10:08 am

A 11-member Special Parliamentary Select Committee has been appointed to investigate and report on the electoral system under which Provincial Council elections should be conducted, and to submit relevant proposals and recommendations.

Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne announced in Parliament today (20) that steps have been taken to appoint the committee under the chairmanship of Minister Vijitha Herath.

Accordingly, the following members have been appointed to the committee:

• Muneer Mulaffer

• Attorney-at-Law Sunil Watagala

• Arun Hemachandra

• Ranjith Madduma Bandara

• Mano Ganesan

• Lakshman Nipuna Arachchi

• Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam

• Samanmalee Gunasinghe

• Darmapriya Wijesinghe

• Chandana Sooriyaarachchi

• Nizam Kariapper

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's health officials warn of surge in rabies cases linked to cats (English)

Sri Lanka's health officials warn of surge in rabies cases linked to cats (English)

Sri Lanka's health officials warn of surge in rabies cases linked to cats (English)

New courts are set up to expedite court proceedings - Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara (English)

New courts are set up to expedite court proceedings - Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara (English)

AI infrastructure is next frontier of economic, cultural cooperation - President at AI summit in India (English)

AI infrastructure is next frontier of economic, cultural cooperation - President at AI summit in India (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

IMF chief meets PM Harini; Commends efforts to stabilise economy (English)

IMF chief meets PM Harini; Commends efforts to stabilise economy (English)

President Anura Kumara holds talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Delhi (English)

President Anura Kumara holds talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Delhi (English)

Thalatha Athukorala claims govt. refuses to take accountability for security failure (English)

Thalatha Athukorala claims govt. refuses to take accountability for security failure (English)

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake granted bail (English)

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake granted bail (English)