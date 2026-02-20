11-member parliamentary select committee appointed to review PC electoral system

A 11-member Special Parliamentary Select Committee has been appointed to investigate and report on the electoral system under which Provincial Council elections should be conducted, and to submit relevant proposals and recommendations.

Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne announced in Parliament today (20) that steps have been taken to appoint the committee under the chairmanship of Minister Vijitha Herath.

Accordingly, the following members have been appointed to the committee:

• Muneer Mulaffer

• Attorney-at-Law Sunil Watagala

• Arun Hemachandra

• Ranjith Madduma Bandara

• Mano Ganesan

• Lakshman Nipuna Arachchi

• Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam

• Samanmalee Gunasinghe

• Darmapriya Wijesinghe

• Chandana Sooriyaarachchi

• Nizam Kariapper