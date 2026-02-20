Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Act gazetted

Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Act gazetted

February 20, 2026   10:18 am

The Parliament of Sri Lanka has officially gazetted the Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Act, No. 5 of 2026, certified on 17 February 2026 and published in the Government Gazette on 20 February 2026.

This legislation formally repeals the Parliamentary Pensions Law, No. 1 of 1977, ending the provision of pensions to former Members of Parliament. 

According to the Act, any individual currently receiving a pension under the previous laws—including section 9 of Act, No. 1 of 1982, or section 9 of Act, No. 47 of 1990—will cease to receive their pension from the date this new Act comes into force.

