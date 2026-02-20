Suspect arrested with 21,000 narcotic pills worth nearly Rs. 3 mln

A suspect was arrested in the Thotalaga area while in possession of a large quantity of narcotic pills, allegedly used by drug addicts as a substitute for heroin and crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as “Ice.”

Police recovered 21,000 narcotic pills from the suspect, with an estimated street value of nearly Rs. 3 million.

The arrest was carried out on the evening of 19 February following a tip-off received by a team of officers, including the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of Unit 2 of the Western Province South Crime Division, while en route to conduct a raid in the Grandpass area.

According to police, the information indicated that an individual was arriving at a house in the Thotalaga area carrying a stock of narcotic pills. Acting on this tip-off, officers kept the location under surveillance and subsequently apprehended the suspect along with the narcotics.

During questioning, the suspect allegedly stated that the narcotic pills were being distributed in bulk to various individuals.

The suspect, a 54-year-old man, is scheduled to be produced before the court.

The Western Province South Crime Division is conducting further investigations into the incident.