Writ seeking order to prevent demolition of portion of Trinco Bodhiraja temple recalled

The Court of Appeal has ordered that the writ petition filed by the Chief Incumbent of the Trincomalee Sri Sambuddha Jayanthi Bodhiraja Viharaya be recalled on April 28.

The petition seeks a court order to prevent the execution of a directive issued by the Coast Conservation Department to demolish a portion of the said temple, said Ada Derana reporter.

The petition was submitted by the Chief Incumbent of the temple, Venerable Trincomalee Kalyanawansa Tissa Thero.

The case was taken up today before a Court of Appeal bench comprising Justices Dhammika Ganepola and Aditya Patabendige.

The bench ordered the petition to be called again on April 28 to allow for consideration of matters regarding a potential settlement of the case.