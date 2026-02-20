Minister Wijepala discloses details of illegally acquired assets frozen since Sept. 2025

February 20, 2026   01:06 pm

The Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala, today (20) disclosed in Parliament details of property and assets acquired through illegal activities by suspects arrested in raids conducted since September last year.

The disclosure was made in response to a question raised by Member of Parliament Ravindra Bandara.

The Minister stated that the relevant assets have now been frozen and noted that among them are properties belonging to notorious underworld figures, including ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, who was arrested last year.

Speaking in Parliament, the Minister listed the illegally acquired assets and properties as follows:

1. Hapugoda Arachchige Kankanamge Duminda Dilruk – Frozen assets worth Rs. 23 million: one van, one motorcycle, a house, and a roller gate.

2. Kandaiya Kalamogan – Value not yet assessed; includes two motorboats.

3. Dilum Tharaka Balasuriya – A two-story house on 15 perches of land with a face value of Rs. 800,000.

4. Mohammad Harish Mohammad – Assets frozen since 21.01.2026; value not yet assessed; additionally, five vehicles confiscated.

5. Mohammad Shiyam – Assets frozen on 21.01.2026; value not yet assessed; additionally, a car confiscated.

6. Wijesuriya Mahaduruge Uditha Iroshan Wijesiri – Assets worth Rs. 5 million; one lorry.

7. Indika Pathmakumara – A cab worth Rs. 2.5 million and a bank account containing Rs. 1 million.

8. Lahiru Sampath – A three-wheeler worth Rs. 1.8 million.

9. Hettiarachchige Dona Sriyani Chandralatha – A four-story house and 14.7 perches of land valued at Rs. 60 million.

10. Mandinu Padmasiri, alias ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’ – 20 perches of land with half-finished buildings worth Rs. 30 million and a half-finished six-room building worth Rs. 20 million.

11. Patabendi Maddumage Shehan Sathsara, alias ‘Dehi Bale Malli’ – Five multi-day fishing trawlers valued at Rs. 200 million and a two-story house with 15.8 perches of land valued at Rs. 50 million.

12. Jayasinghege Maduranga Sampath – One cab worth Rs. 5.4 million, one van worth Rs. 14.5 million, five accounts containing Rs. 73.03 million, another account with Rs. 160,328.88, USD 544, and Rs. 283 million in cash.

13. Adhikari Samantha Perera – 10.10 perches of land worth Rs. 5 million and one acre and 1.5 perches of land worth Rs. 13 million.

