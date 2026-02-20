Mystery donor gives Japanese city $3.6m in gold bars to fix water system

A Japanese city has received a hefty donation to help fix its ageing water system: 21kg (46lb) in gold bars.

The gold bars, worth an estimated 560 million yen ($3.6m; £2.7m), were given last November by a donor who wished to remain anonymous, Osaka Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama told a press conference on Thursday.

Home to nearly three million people, Osaka is a commercial hub located in the Japan’s Kansai region and the country’s third-largest city.

But like many Japanese cities, Osaka’s water and sewage pipes are ageing - a growing cause for safety concern.

Osaka recorded more than 90 cases of water pipe leaks under its roads in the 2024 fiscal year, according to the city’s waterworks bureau.

“Tackling ageing water pipes requires a huge investment. So I have nothing but appreciation,” Yokoyama told reporters on Thursday, in response to a question about the huge gold donation.

Yokoyama said the amount was “staggering” and he was “lost for words”.

The same mystery donor had previously given 500,000 yen in cash for municipal waterworks, he added.

The city’s waterworks bureau said in a statement on Thursday that it was grateful for the gold donation and would put it to good use - including tackling the deterioration of water pipes.

More than 20% of Japan’s water pipes have passed their legal service life of 40 years, according to local media.

Sinkholes have also become increasingly common in Japanese cities, many of which have ageing sewage pipeline infrastructure.

Last year, a massive sinkhole in Saitama Prefecture swallowed the cab of a truck, killing its driver. The sinkhole was believed to have been caused by a ruptured sewage pipe.

That incident prompted Japanese authorities to step up efforts to replace corroded pipes across the country. But budget issues have stalled the progress of such pipe renewal works.

Source: BBC

--Agencies