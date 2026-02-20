Minister says information on politicians with links to underworld to be revealed after probe

Minister says information on politicians with links to underworld to be revealed after probe

February 20, 2026   02:02 pm

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala stated in Parliament today (20) that information has been uncovered regarding certain politicians who allegedly had links with several underworld criminal figures, including Mandinu Padmasiri alias ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’.

He said the details emerged during investigations conducted into 30 mobile phones belonging to several underworld suspects, including ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, following their arrest by the police.

According to the Minister, investigations have now been initiated into the politicians whose names have surfaced during this, and statements are currently being recorded. He added that a clear statement will be issued after the completion of the investigations.

Speaking in Parliament on this matter, Minister Ananda Wijepala said,

“Investigations are continuing after the arrest of several notorious underworld figures including, ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’.

“Investigations are currently underway regarding 30 phones found in their possession.

“Information obtained from those mobile phones and their statements have revealed information about the politicians who had maintained contacts with them and who engaged in activities with them.

“An investigation has been initiated regarding those politicians, and statements are being recorded.”

The Minister emphasized that the investigations are progressing well and that a clear statement will be made once the probe is concluded.

