Three suspects including Addtl. GM of Water Board granted bail

February 20, 2026   02:22 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today ordered the release on bail of the Additional General Manager of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB), Darshana Medawatte and two other suspects who were remanded in custody over corruption charges.

The order was issued when the case was taken up today (20) before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama, said Ada Derana reporter.

During the proceedings, Bribery Commission officials submitted a report on the progress of investigations conducted thus far.

When the Magistrate inquired as to whether there was any objection to releasing the suspects on bail, the investigative officers stated they had no objection.

After considering the facts, the Magistrate ordered the release of each suspect on two personal bails of Rs. 5 million each. 

Additionally, the Magistrate imposed an overseas travel ban on the suspects and ordered the plaint to be recalled on May 29.

The three suspects were arrested and produced in court by the Bribery Commission on charges of conspiring to commit corruption by acting in a manner that benefits the Chairman of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board by renting a luxury SUV vehicle for the Chairman while he already possessed two official vehicles, and thereby causing a loss of Rs. 12,750,000 to the government.

