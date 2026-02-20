Three including woman arrested over separate foreign employment scams

February 20, 2026   03:33 pm

Three individuals have been arrested by the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) for allegedly operating fraudulent foreign employment agencies under the pretext of providing visa consultancy services.

The arrests were made following raids conducted based on information received by the bureau.

In the Ja-Ela and Kadana areas, two complaints had been lodged with the bureau alleging that a sum of Rs. 3.6 million had been fraudulently obtained from an individual after promising employment opportunities in Romania. 

Accordingly, the owner of the relevant agency was arrested by the bureau.

The suspect was produced before the Welisara Magistrate’s Court and was remanded on the orders of the Magistrate.

Another woman who had allegedly assisted in the operation was summoned to the bureau, and after recording her statement, she was also taken into custody.

Meanwhile, a separate complaint has been received regarding an agency operating in the Negombo area, which had allegedly collected Rs. 5.5 million from an individual after promising employment opportunities in Europe through social media. 

Following a raid, the owner of the institution was arrested, and several employment agreements and a passport found at the premises were taken into custody.

The suspect was later produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court and was released on bail, the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment stated.

