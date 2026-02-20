Showery conditions to enhance tomorrow  Met. Department

Showery conditions to enhance tomorrow  Met. Department

February 20, 2026   03:59 pm

Atmospheric  conditions  are  favorable  for  thundershowers  over  most  parts  of  the  island  and showery conditions are expected to enhance tomorrow (21), the Department of Meteorology said. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in the Hambantota District. 

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere after 1.00 p.m., the Met. Department stated. 

Heavy rainfalls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Central, Uva and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Batticaloa, Ampara and Polonnaruwa districts. 

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm is likely at some places elsewhere, it added. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts during the early hours of the morning.   

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershower.

