Former Minister Johnston and sons further remanded

Former Minister Johnston Fernando, his two sons, and another suspect, who were arrested and remanded on charges of misusing a Sathosa-owned lorry, have been ordered to be further remanded until March 6 by the Wattala Magistrate’s Court.

Additionally, another suspect arrested in connection with these charges has been ordered to be remanded until February 27.

These orders were issued after the suspects was produced before the Wattala Magistrate’s Court today (20).