Former Minister Johnston and sons further remanded

Former Minister Johnston and sons further remanded

February 20, 2026   04:35 pm

Former Minister Johnston Fernando, his two sons, and another suspect, who were arrested and remanded on charges of misusing a Sathosa-owned lorry, have been ordered to be further remanded until March 6 by the Wattala Magistrate’s Court.

Additionally, another suspect arrested in connection with these charges has been ordered to be remanded until February 27.

These orders were issued after the suspects was produced before the Wattala Magistrate’s Court today (20).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Sri Lanka's health officials warn of surge in rabies cases linked to cats (English)

Sri Lanka's health officials warn of surge in rabies cases linked to cats (English)

New courts are set up to expedite court proceedings - Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara (English)

New courts are set up to expedite court proceedings - Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara (English)

AI infrastructure is next frontier of economic, cultural cooperation - President at AI summit in India (English)

AI infrastructure is next frontier of economic, cultural cooperation - President at AI summit in India (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

IMF chief meets PM Harini; Commends efforts to stabilise economy (English)

IMF chief meets PM Harini; Commends efforts to stabilise economy (English)

President Anura Kumara holds talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Delhi (English)

President Anura Kumara holds talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Delhi (English)

Thalatha Athukorala claims govt. refuses to take accountability for security failure (English)

Thalatha Athukorala claims govt. refuses to take accountability for security failure (English)