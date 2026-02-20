Hearing of Sathosa case against ex-minister Johnston postponed to March 11

The Colombo High Court has ordered that further hearing of the case filed against former Minister Johnston Fernando and two others be postponed until March 11, 2026.

The case was taken up today (20) before Colombo High Court Judge Mohamed Mihal, Ada Derana reporter said.

Former Minister Johnston Fernando and former Operational Director of Sathosa, Mohamed Shakir, who are currently in remand custody in connection with another case, were produced before court by prison officials.

During the proceedings, initial evidence of witnesses was recorded, and cross-examination of the accused was conducted under the direction of defence counsel Chaminda Atukorala.

Thereafter, the judge ordered that further examination of evidence be postponed until March 11, 2026.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has filed the case against former Minister Johnston Fernando, former Sathosa Chairman Eraj Fernando, and its former Operational Director Mohamed Shakir, alleging that during the period from 2010 to 2014, while serving as Trade Minister, Johnston Fernando caused a loss to the government by deploying Sathosa employees for political activities, and removing them from their official duties.