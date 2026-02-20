One woman dead, 4 including Indian tourists injured in bus accident in Yatiyanthota

A bus accident had reportedly occurred today (20) along the Hatton–Colombo main road in the Thankolawatta area of Yatiyanthota.

The bus, which was carrying a group of Indian tourists traveling from Nuwara Eliya to Colombo, was involved in the collision.

At the time of the accident, a 40-year-old woman, along with her daughter and son, who were waiting by the roadside, had sustained serious injuries and were admitted to hospital. The mother later had succumbed to her injuries.

Meanwhile, two Indian nationals traveling in the bus also sustained injuries and were admitted to hospital.

Yatiyanthota Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.