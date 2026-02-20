Maha Sangha Conference decides to present 10-point charter to the President

The Maha Sangha Conference, aimed at educating the public regarding the alleged pressures exerted on Buddhism and the Maha Sangha, was held in Colombo this afternoon (20).

During the conference, the Buddhist clergy and Buddhist leaders from across the country jointly declared a Sangha Charter consisting of 10 points to alleviate the current social crises faced by the Buddha Sasana, the Maha Sangha and the people of the country.

Accordingly, the relevant 10-point Sangha Charter, signed by all the Buddhist monks present, is scheduled to be presented to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, according to Ven. Professor Agalakada Sirisumana Thero, Chief Incumbent of the Sri Bodhirajaramaya in Moratuwa and Head of the Sinhala Department of the University of Colombo.

The conference commenced at 2.00 p.m. today at the All Ceylon Buddhist Congress (ACBC) Headquarters in Colombo.