Police seek public assistance to arrest suspect in Akuregoda double murder

Sri Lanka Police are seeking public assistance to arrest a suspect wanted in connection with the recent double homicide of a lawyer and his wife in Akuregeoda, Thalangama.

The police have today (20) released multiple photos to the media showing various facial features of a suspect believed to be involved in the shooting.

The suspect is described as a 44-year-old male, approximately 5 feet and 5 inches tall, with a distinctive scar on the lower right side of his face, according to the police.

Police are urging the public with any information about the suspect to contact the following numbers:

Deputy Inspector General, Western Province North – 071 859 8008

Division Officer, Nugegoda – 071 859 1641

Director, Western Province South Crime Division – 071 859 2279