Container congestion re-emerges at Colombo Port amid inefficient clearance procedures?

The Chairman of the Container Transport Owners’ Association (CTOA), Sanath Manjula has raised concerns over the re-emergence of container truck congestion at the Colombo Port, due to the absence of an efficient system for container clearance procedures.

Significant delays have been reported in the release of imported containers from the Colombo Port premises and in the inspection of containers at external yards outside the port.

In addition, congestion has also been reported at the Orugodawatta container yard, causing severe inconvenience to truck drivers.

Meanwhile, the association warned that a large number of containers are scheduled to be imported next month, which could further aggravate the congestion.

The association has therefore urged the government to take immediate measures even with the deployment of security forces if necessary to ease the congestion.

However, responding to inquiries, Sri Lanka Customs Director and Media Spokesperson Chandana Punchihewa stated that although there is some congestion in container clearance at present, the situation remains within normal levels.