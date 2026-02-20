Container congestion re-emerges at Colombo Port amid inefficient clearance procedures?

Container congestion re-emerges at Colombo Port amid inefficient clearance procedures?

February 20, 2026   09:00 pm

The Chairman of the Container Transport Owners’ Association (CTOA), Sanath Manjula has raised concerns over the re-emergence of container truck congestion at the Colombo Port, due to the absence of an efficient system for container clearance procedures.

Significant delays have been reported in the release of imported containers from the Colombo Port premises and in the inspection of containers at external yards outside the port.

In addition, congestion has also been reported at the Orugodawatta container yard, causing severe inconvenience to truck drivers.

Meanwhile, the association warned that a large number of containers are scheduled to be imported next month, which could further aggravate the congestion.

The association has therefore urged the government to take immediate measures even with the deployment of security forces if necessary to ease the congestion.

However, responding to inquiries, Sri Lanka Customs Director and Media Spokesperson Chandana Punchihewa stated that although there is some congestion in container clearance at present, the situation remains within normal levels.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Sri Lanka's health officials warn of surge in rabies cases linked to cats (English)

Sri Lanka's health officials warn of surge in rabies cases linked to cats (English)

New courts are set up to expedite court proceedings - Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara (English)

New courts are set up to expedite court proceedings - Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara (English)

AI infrastructure is next frontier of economic, cultural cooperation - President at AI summit in India (English)

AI infrastructure is next frontier of economic, cultural cooperation - President at AI summit in India (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

IMF chief meets PM Harini; Commends efforts to stabilise economy (English)

IMF chief meets PM Harini; Commends efforts to stabilise economy (English)

President Anura Kumara holds talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Delhi (English)

President Anura Kumara holds talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Delhi (English)

Thalatha Athukorala claims govt. refuses to take accountability for security failure (English)

Thalatha Athukorala claims govt. refuses to take accountability for security failure (English)