Magistrate orders swift probe and arrests over Grade 6 English Module case

February 20, 2026   10:02 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been directed to immediately expedite investigations into the controversial Grade 6 module and to take prompt action to arrest the suspects responsible.

The directive was issued by the Gangodawila Magistrate Ruwanthika Marasinghe when the case concerning the Grade 6 English subject module under the new education reforms was taken up before the Gangodawila Magistrate’s Court today (20).

The matter pertains to the inclusion of the name of an inappropriate website in the module intended for schoolchildren.
The CID is currently conducting further investigations into the incident.

 

