President Dissanayake returns after attending AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the Sri Lankan delegation have returned to Sri Lanka after attending the AI Impact Summit 2026 held in New Delhi, India.

The delegation arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), a short while ago, aboard SriLankan Airlines flight UL-196 from New Delhi.

The President and the Sri Lankan delegation had travelled to India at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the summit.

During the visit, President Dissanayake and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting today (20) on the sidelines of the Global AI Impact Summit being held in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, bilateral discussions were also held between President Dissanayake and the President of France Emmanuel Macron, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Brazilian President Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the AI Impact 2026 Summit in New Delhi.